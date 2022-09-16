David Donald Vitale
VICTORIA — David Donald Vitale, 64, passed away Sunday, September 11th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM and for a Service to begin at 6:00PM.
David was born June 25, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Donald Joseph and Lorraine Ann Vitale. David was very into technology and he always emersed himself with the latest and greatest new devices. He was an excellent cook, photographer, and he had an excellent sense of humor. David was extremely witty, and he was full of compassion. His passion was teaching, molding the minds of the next generation and he was admired by many for his commitment to that. Most of all, he loved his family. David met the love of his life, Karla Varner, and on July 20, 1985, they were married in Arizona and together they watched their family grow with love. David was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Joseph and Lorraine Ann Vitale.
David leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dr. Karla Vitale; children, Eric David Vitale, Anna Elizabeth Vitale, and Emily Vitale; sister Linda Lorraine Morris; grandson, Michael Vitale; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.donorschoose.org
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
