David Duane Foxell

He graduated from Yoakum High School and was a Yoakum resident most of his life.
Survivors are his mother Lois M. Foxell of Yoakum; daughter, Paige Foxell of Austin; sister Pamela (Allen) Lahodny of Yoakum and brother Danny Ray Foxell of Yoakum.
Preceded in death by his father.
Due to COVID no service to be held at this time.
Memorials may be given to American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
