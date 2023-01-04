David G. Foster
BELLINGHAM, WA — David Foster, 62, of Bellingham, WA and formerly of Victoria, TX, died at home on December 30, 2022 after a recent cancer diagnosis. David was born on November 22, 1960 in Victoria, TX to Talmadge (Slick) and Evelyn Foster and spent a wild and happy childhood roaming the rice fields off Salem Road. He spent most of his life in Victoria, with a couple of years’ sojourn in Scotland as a teen. He was coerced into moving to the Pacific Northwest, which he loved almost instantly.
He called himself a lost soul until such time as he was able to help his parents age in place at their home. David loved BBQ and cooking for the joy of it, reading history and historical fiction, watching baseball, building model trains, his steadfast and kindred sister, any and everything about World War II, and especially his grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindi Petrie. He leaves his wife, Jennifer of Bellingham, sister Lawaine Stubblefield (Bob) of Victoria, TX, brother Tab Foster (Marcy) of Portland, OR; Devlin Foster (Randeep Chauhan), Leah Foster (Jorge Pacheco de la O) of Bellingham, and Anna Foster of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Oliver de la O Foster, Sofia de la O Foster, and Asher Aries Foster Chauhan (the lights of his life!), and many friends, old and new. Many thanks to Whatcom Hospice, and his doctors Casey Lien and Michael Higgins.
A party celebrating David’s life will be planned later. In the meantime, raise a glass of your favorite local microbrew in his honor. Love you, Grandpa Dew!
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.