David Glenn Parsons. Sr.
David Glenn Parsons. Sr.
VICTORIA — David Glenn Parsons Sr., 82, passed away December 28, 2021. He was born December 16, 1939 in Victoria to James Gifford and Alma Newman Parsons. He was a member of the Central Church of Christ and the Rawhide Riders of Cuero. He enjoyed trail riding on horseback for over 30 years from Victoria to San Antonio and Bay City to Houston. David was a supervisory maintenance technician for St. Luke’s Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and then a maintenance technician with Citizens in Victoria for over 20 years. He enjoyed reading books, bowling, dancing, working on equipment, baling hay and working with his cattle and horses.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Hilda Schley Parsons; sons, David G. Parsons Jr. (Donna), Kenneth Parsons, Michael J. Parsons (Jackie), Colby F. Parsons (Sarah); brother, John Parsons (Debbie); and 10 grandchildren: Cody, Mason, Dylan, Justin, Allan (AJ), Braden, Carlie, Lane, Dallas and Hadley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ann Weir.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapels.com.

