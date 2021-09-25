David Graham “Sonny” Stafford
VICTORIA — David Graham Stafford, 93 of Victoria, lovingly known to most as “Sonny”, passed peacefully, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Family and friends will gather for a service celebrating Sonny’s life at 2:00PM, Saturday, September 25th at Grace Funeral Home (Houston Hwy). Burial will be held privately.
Sonny was born, August 2nd, 1928 in Mathis, TX to the late David W. and Virgie Agleton Stafford. Sonny married Elsie Mae Keszler on October 14, 1949. Over the years, Sonny owned and operated Stafford Butane Company and Stafford RV Trailer Sales. Sonny was a gifted and talented musician and singer; it was his true passion. He loved country, bluegrass, and gospel music and any time spent playing his guitar or harmonica brought him great joy. For 30 years, Sonny shared his musical talent and his love for the Lord every Sunday morning at Twin Pines Nursing Home. When he didn’t have a guitar or harmonica in his hand, you could find Sonny with a rod and reel or a pool stick. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, David W. Stafford and Virgie Furra, sister, Eleanor Collier and grandson, Clay Stafford.
Sonny’s memories will be cherished forever by his loving wife of 73 years, Elsie Stafford; son, Johnny Stafford (Ginny); daughter, JoAnn Robinson; grandson, Bradley Stafford; granddaughters, Carla Nolen (Kyle) and Jennifer Borders (Jeff); great grandchildren, Jayden, Carter, Harper, Casey, Lily and Strider; great-great grandchild, Grey; nephews, Tommy and Ronnie Collier and their families.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midcoast Family Services at www.midcoastfamily.org.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (4)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- Downtown Victoria serves as community's face to rest of world (2)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Jamie Ray McAdams (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 17 (1)
- Glenn Christian (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Debbie Villegas Montez (1)
Online Poll
Do you prefer homemade bread?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.