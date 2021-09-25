David Graham "Sonny" Stafford
David Graham “Sonny” Stafford
VICTORIA — David Graham Stafford, 93 of Victoria, lovingly known to most as “Sonny”, passed peacefully, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Family and friends will gather for a service celebrating Sonny’s life at 2:00PM, Saturday, September 25th at Grace Funeral Home (Houston Hwy). Burial will be held privately.
Sonny was born, August 2nd, 1928 in Mathis, TX to the late David W. and Virgie Agleton Stafford. Sonny married Elsie Mae Keszler on October 14, 1949. Over the years, Sonny owned and operated Stafford Butane Company and Stafford RV Trailer Sales. Sonny was a gifted and talented musician and singer; it was his true passion. He loved country, bluegrass, and gospel music and any time spent playing his guitar or harmonica brought him great joy. For 30 years, Sonny shared his musical talent and his love for the Lord every Sunday morning at Twin Pines Nursing Home. When he didn’t have a guitar or harmonica in his hand, you could find Sonny with a rod and reel or a pool stick. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, David W. Stafford and Virgie Furra, sister, Eleanor Collier and grandson, Clay Stafford.
Sonny’s memories will be cherished forever by his loving wife of 73 years, Elsie Stafford; son, Johnny Stafford (Ginny); daughter, JoAnn Robinson; grandson, Bradley Stafford; granddaughters, Carla Nolen (Kyle) and Jennifer Borders (Jeff); great grandchildren, Jayden, Carter, Harper, Casey, Lily and Strider; great-great grandchild, Grey; nephews, Tommy and Ronnie Collier and their families.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midcoast Family Services at www.midcoastfamily.org.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

