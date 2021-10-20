David Harold Bain, Jr.
VICTORIA — David Harold Bain, Jr., 71, passed from this earth, Friday, October 15th, 2021. Family and friends gathered for a visitation on Tuesday, October 19th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A funeral service celebrating David’s life will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, October 20th at the Vanderbilt Baptist Church, 191 Victoria St. in Vanderbilt. Burial will follow at Shillerville Cemetery. David’s children and grandchildren will honor him as pallbearers.
A native of Victoria, David was born May 4th, 1950, to the late David Harold Bain, Sr., and Ramona Joyce Garrett Bain. David married Marsha Lee Mikeska, June the 26th, 1971, they just recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. David worked as a mechanic for Exxon Mobil for over 30 years. When Exxon first began offshore production platform work in Texas, David was on one of the first crews to begin this work, over 100 miles offshore. David had a passion for horses and enjoyed a good trail ride and spending time with his “horse buddies”, Jim Fowler and Marvin Schmidt. He and Marsha were long time members of Vanderbilt Baptist and attended Northside Baptist here in Victoria. When he was not out with his horses, David could be found in his shop “tinkering” with whatever project he had for the day, but his true passion in life was his grandkids and spending time with them. David will truly be missed by his family and friends.
David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marsha Bain; son, Mathew Bain and his wife, Grace; daughter, Britney Brockwell; sister, Rebecca Vergiels and her husband, Victor; and his five adoring grandchildren, Seth Neibrandt, Christopher Brockwell, Noah Neibrandt, Jonathan Brockwell, and Emily Mayer-Bain; along with several other loving family members and friends.
Memorial donations in David’s memory are requested to be made to Vanderbilt Baptist Church, 191 Victoria St., Vanderbilt, TX Or to the South Texas Children’s Home in Pettus at www.stchm.org/give or mailing to South Texas Children’s Home - General Operating Fund, P. O. Box 1210, Beeville, TX 78104-1210.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
