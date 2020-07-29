,

DAVID ANTHONY HERRERA SR. VICTORIA - A loving husband, son, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. after a very long and hard battle of diabetes and the coronavirus. He was extremely loving and caring of his family and believed so much in his faith. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Robin M. (Lisa) Herrera; his three sons, David II and wife Destiny, Mark, and Michael; seven grandchildren; Sisters Cindy Herrera Walters and husband Sam; Debbie Herrera Melton and husband Kenneth; Brother in law Gene Pruse; along with many loving nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents, Gloria and Manuel Herrera, his brother Ralph Herrera and his sister Martha Herrera Pruse. Until we see you again! Acts 2:21 And everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc. 361-578-4646

