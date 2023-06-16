David J. Sanchez
REFUGIO — David J. Sanchez, was a truck driver who made his final journey to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 13th. He was born on December 15th 1955. His passion in life was his family, he was an avid cook, and was very well known for his BBQ. David was preceded in death by parents Reyes & Loretta, sisters Matiana, Estolia & Rosa, and brothers Filberto, Reyes & Benny.David is survived by his loving wife Janie of 40 wonderful years, children Ryan Sanchez of Refugio, Mark Sanchez of Portland Tx, Raymond (Lucinda) Cordova of Refugio, Lisa (Robert) Barrera of Victoria, Joe Henry of Refugio, & Paula (Joseph) Moya of Refugio.David was the proud grandfather of Jaclyn Chambers, Ashley Barrera, Jenna Cordova, Cortney Barrera, JT Moya, Marcus Sanchez, Chelsey Chavez, Kaylin Jones, Madison Moya, Alyssa Sanchez & Tanner Cordova.David was an amazing great grandfather to Peyton Oliver, Colt Chambers, Teagan Chambers, Hazel Ates, Emory Moya & Harmonii Ates.David is also survived by sisters Adelia & Olivia, brothers Felix & Pete Sanchez, and lastly his side kick, his fur baby Odie LuLu (Poo Poo Lu). A memorial rosary will be recited on Monday, June 19th at 7pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio Tx.A celebration of David’s life will be celebrated at a later date. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street;Refugio, Texas 78377

