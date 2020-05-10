DAVID JENDRZEY YOAKUM - David Michael Jendrzey, 66, completed his work on earth Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born August 1, 1953 in Yorktown to Edward and Rose (Tam) Jendrzey. David graduated from Yoakum High School and went to work at HEB and has been a devoted employee for the last 48 years. He loved Drag Racing, the Monday Night Crew, Sitting on the Porch Visiting with Family, and loved his two grandchildren, Aubrie Madison and Colby Michael Jendrzey. Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Katherine (Petru) Jendrzey of Yoakum; son Christopher Jendrzey and wife Elizabeth of Yoakum; grandchildren, Aubrie and Colby Jendrzey; mother, Rose Jendrzey of Yoakum; sister Linda Jendrzey of Victoria and brother Mark Jendrzey of Shiner. Preceded in death by his father; son Colby Aaron Jendrzey. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Monday , May 11, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Graveside Service 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Memorials may be given to Dornburg Center of Compassion , 1005 Mallette Dr., Victoria, Texas 77904 or Donor's Choice. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
