David Joe Fric
VICTORIA — David Fric, 70, a native Texan, passed away at home in the early morning hours on Sunday October 18, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, October 23rd from 6PM to 8PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. Services will be Saturday, October 24th at 10AM at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chad Byrd, Mike Laza, Ronnie Kurtz, Boy Romero, Craig Bice, Bradley Johnston, Ernie Helwig, and Mark Walton. Honorary Pallbearers are Ernie Byrd, Dave Billetter, Glenn Ellis, Mark Hagens, Oneal Murray and all the golfers from “The Fric Group.”
David born on Jan. 29, 1950 in Shiner, Texas to the late Joe Tom and Louise Marie (Kurtz) Fric. He grew up in Shiner, Point Comfort, and Victoria, TX. David joined the Marine Corps while he was still a senior at Victoria High School (Class of ‘68.) The day after graduation, he took off for Marine Corps Boot Camp at Parris Island, S.C. While on leave from Boot Camp David married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Byrd, (Class of ‘68) September. 4, 1968. David served his country in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970.
After returning home from war, David was chosen to be in the elite “Marine Corps Silent Drill Team” in Washington DC. The Silent Drill Team performed in many parades and half-time shows throughout the US and Canada. They performed weekly for the public at “8th & I Marine Corps Barracks” in Washington DC, wearing their dress blues uniform. David made Sergeant and after 4 years in the Marine Corps, Sgt Fric moved back to Victoria in 1972.
In 1973 David was hired at UPS as a driver and worked there for 30 years, where he received a 30-year safe driving award.
David was an excellent athlete and played softball for many years before turning that passion into golf. He was also excellent wood-worker, making many beautiful furniture pieces for the house.
After retirement, David became a voracious reader and an avid golfer. He headed up “The Fric Group” at Riverside Golf Course and spent a lot of time laughing and joking around with his golfing buddies. David is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charlie Fric.
David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria; sons, Joe and Troy and his wife, Maurixa; his nephew, Chad Byrd; and five grandkids; Kaylan Fric, Lauren Fric, Emily Fric, Weston Fric, and Channing Fric; sisters, Marcella (Fric) Ellis and husband, Glenn of Sugarland and Mary Jane (Fric) Schramek of Dallas; along with numerous friends and golfing buddies.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warrior’s Weekend, 3603 Miori Lane, Victoria TX 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Support God and country (28)
- Statewide mask mandate lifted in 3 Crossroads counties (12)
- Letter: Do you want this country to continue the march toward socialism? (5)
- Letter:Our experiences living in USA are different from one person to another (4)
- Syndicated column: Attack ads an unfortunate reflection of our discourse (4)
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria (4)
- Catholic Diocese of Victoria holds rosary procession (3)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (3)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.