DAVID EARL JOHNSON VICTORIA - David Earl Johnson, 62, passed away on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 26th from 11:00am-1:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm with Reverend Walter Gant officiating. A full obituary may be viewed online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
