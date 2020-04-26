Johnson, David

DAVID EARL JOHNSON VICTORIA - David Earl Johnson, 62, passed away on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 26th from 11am-1pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral services will follow at 1pm. A full obituary may be viewed online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

