VICTORIA - David L. Moore, 84 of Victoria passed away on August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home from 9AM to 10AM. Funeral services will follow at 10AM at Grace. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
David was born on March 20, 1937, in Bay City, Texas to the late Virgil and Ruth Moore. He married his love, Evelyn Aloisia Fiala, October 3, 1963, and they raised three children.
David worked for over for 35 years as the Manager in the meat market. David was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for over 23 years. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs. David was one of the kindest men you could ever meet who loved his family.
David is survived by his wife, Evelyn Moore of Victoria; sons, Jeffrey Moore (Kathy), Christopher Moore; daughter, Sherrie Black (James); grandchildren, Tayler Moore, Nickolas Moore, Payton Moore, Jadyn Black, Breanna Moore Nolting, Hanna Moore Ogluin, Shanna Moore, Caden Moore, Ryder Moore and Jackson Moore; step-grandchildren, Stephen Stockbauer, James Black, Jr. and Joseph Ryan Black; ten great-grandchildren.
Honoring David as pallbearers will be James Black, Victor Valchar and Jeff Moore.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

