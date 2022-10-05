David Lamar Kelley
VICTORIA — David Lamar Kelley went to be with the Lord October 4, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born February 24, 1932 in Refugio, Texas to the late Elvin Lafayette and Margaret Ezell Kelley.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Annie Lee Kelley; grandson Jason Lester; sisters Jane Williamson and Alice Owens and his brother Patrick Kelley.
David is survived by his children Vallerie (Kenneth) Marbach and Vaughan (Donna) Kelley; grandchildren Eric Lester, Stephen (Taylee) Lester, Bryan Lester, David (LaRae) Kelley and Michele (Patrick) Murray; 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He retired from Union Carbide after 35 years of service. He loved to fish and open oysters. He enjoyed gardening and tending to his trees. He also enjoyed playing musical instruments including the guitar, ukulele and harmonica.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Do you like the taste of pumpkin spice?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.