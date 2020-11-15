David Lynn Weaver
VICTORIA — David Lynn Weaver, 62 of Victoria passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born July 23, 1958 in Victoria to James W. and Helen Bostick Weaver.
David was the plant manager of the waste water plant for the City of Victoria. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years (10/18/1980), Mildred Wagner Weaver; daughter Sarah (Kevin) Iraggi of Victoria; son, Justin (Paige) Weaver of Victoria; parents, James and Helen Weaver of Katy; sister, Melody (Jim) McGuire of Katy; grandchildren, Julia Weaver, Nickelas Weaver, Kara Iraggi, Mary Iraggi; nephew, Drake Finley; in-laws, Milton and Annie Wagner; brother and sister-in-law, Mitch and Diane Wagner and nephew, Ryan Wagner.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10 AM-1 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with the funeral service to begin at 1 pm with Pastor Keith Aschenbeck for Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Interment and graveside services will be follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Darren Mobley, Ross Chapman, Robert Rother, Timothy Kimball, Lorenzo Gonzales and Stanley Zieschang. Honorary pallbearers include Justin Weaver, Kevin Iraggi, Ryan Wagner, Drake Finley, Shelby Laging, Julia Weaver, Nickelas Weaver, Paige Weaver, Kara Iraggi, Sarah Iraggi and Mary Iraggi.
Memorials may be made to MD Anderson Children Cancer Hospital, https://gifts.mdanderson.org
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

