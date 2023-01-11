David M. Johnson
GOLIAD — David Marion Johnson was born on the 21st of December 1937, in Jamestown, Tennessee. He died peacefully at home shortly after his 85th birthday on Saturday, the 31st of December 2022, in Goliad, Texas. His wife and love of his life, Sally S. Johnson, was at his side. David’s father, Willard M. Johnson, moved his family from Tennessee to Texas, in 1941 after a successful “Hail Mary” sale of barite to Texaco. David spent his formative years in Houston and was a part of St. John’s School’s founding class in 1946. He was a three-sport athlete and a member of the high school’s seldom-winning football team. After graduation in 1955, David attended Sewanee, The University of the South, to play football. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business from The University of Houston. According to David’s younger brother, Johnny Johnson, David as a young boy was curious, daring, and accident prone. Medical care always seemed to be required after visits with a certain neighborhood friend. One incident involved “fiddling” with firecrackers resulting in an eye patch and a broken arm. Other than that questionable—yet eventual—lifelong friendship, David was highly regarded by his younger brother, and Johnny remembers their school days fondly. Due to his magnetic personality, David had a lengthy list of lifelong friends. He was well-respected and loved by everyone he met. Johnny grew up watching David be what he called “a quiet and natural leader.” David met his beloved wife, Sally, at the young age of 15. They wed on the 11th of June 1960, in Lafayette, Louisiana. Soon after, Sally and David moved to Corpus Christi, where they began building what David considered his crowning achievement: their family of six. David had a long and fruitful career in the oilfield service business. He began his career at Magcobar (1962-1966) as a special sales representative, drilling mud engineer, and manager for the drilling mud department. In 1966, David purchased a small oilfield service company out of Louisiana, later known as Petroleum Equipment Tool Company or “PETCO” for short. David grew PETCO into one of the top three equipment service companies in the world. From 1967-1991, David served as PETCO’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. The company merged with Weatherford International in November of 1991. Following the merger, David acted as Executive Vice President with Weatherford (1991-1993). In 1994, David founded Q Services, an oilfield service company. He was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Q Services when the company was sold to Key Energy in 2002. David founded the Double Q Ranch in Goliad, Texas, and eventually decided to retire from the oilfield service business to run the ranch full-time. David served on the board of the following organizations: Petroleum Equipment Tools Co. (1967-1991), Weatherford International (1991-1993), Offshore Logistics, Inc. (1984-2006), Permian Mud Service, Inc. (1970-2013), Champion Technologies, Inc. (1970-2013), Johnson &. Lindley, LLC. (1965-2022). And he was a proud member of the following associations: River Oaks Country Club, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Petroleum Club (past President), Houston Rodeo, Goliad Historical Society, Coastal Conservation Association, Presidio La Bahia, and Cardigan Mountain School. He was a founding member of the Spindletop Charity and was later honored by the organization. In 2011, David received the lifetime achievement award from the Texas Wildlife Association for his outstanding focus on the legacy of conservation. David was a committed family man, host, storyteller, entrepreneur, cook, athlete, competitor, and outdoorsman. When David was not working, you could find him hunting, fishing, or hosting family and friends. David was a notorious “tinkerer.” You could usually find him in his garage, shop, dock, or tackle room, working on or fixing something. In fact, his parents built him a tool shed when he was a schoolboy. He truly enjoyed anything involving motors—cars and boats, especially. Above all, David’s real legacy was his gift of bringing people together. Work associates became friends, and friends became family. David will be forever revered as a wonderful and generous husband, brother, father, cousin, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and lifelong friend to many.
David was laid to rest on the 5th of January, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston. Family gathered to share remembrances and celebrate his life during a private interment officiated by Rev. Dr. Jim Jackson. Thank you for a lifetime of memories, Papa. David was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Ruth Johnson, and his sister, Mary Anne Lindley. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sally S. Johnson; brother, John W. (Ann) Johnson; his children, Craig (Kathy) Johnson, Clayton (Myra) Johnson, Todd (Paige) Johnson, and Susanne (James) Maida; grandchildren, Brett (Jessica) Johnson, Nick (Kristin) Johnson, Heather (Brooks) Kelm, Hayley Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Audrey Johnson, Madeleine Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Erin (Cole) Hajek, Wells Johnson, John David Johnson, Pierce Johnson, Willard Hill Johnson, Blake Johnson, Michael Maida, Mason Maida, and Lindley Maida; great-grandchildren, Barrett Johnson, Anne-Katherine Johnson, Bowen Johnson, Hudson Johnson, Beckett Johnson, Ellie James Johnson, Sterling Kelm, Tucker Johnson, and Charlotte Johnson; nieces and nephews, Steve (Shelli) Lindley, John David (Cherie) Lindley, Sydney (David) Stickney, Marion (Tim) Goudeau; grand-nieces and nephews, Matthew Lindley, Jenna Lindley, Justin (Ashley) Lindley, Joseph Lindley, John David Stickney, Taylor Stickney, Steven (Kelsey) Goudeau, William Goudeau, Chris (Jenny) Johnson, Kimball (David) Moriniere, Ruthie (Adam) Miller; great-grandnieces and nephews, J. W. Johnson, Cate Moriniere, Frances Moriniere, Benjy Miller, Harris Miller, Rosalie Miller, Jack Lindley, Hope Lindley, Mia Lindley, Tenley Lindley, Graham Lindley, and Luke Goudeau. The Johnson family offers a special thanks to Buck, Colton, Abigail, and Rebekah. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s memory to Presidio La Bahia Foundation, Attn: Scott McMahon, P.O. Box 57, Goliad, TX 77963; or to Goliad Volunteer Fire Department, 245 S. Chilton, Goliad, TX 77963. Please visit Mr. Johnson’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where fond memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
