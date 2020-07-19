DAVID JOSEPH MILAM CHICAGO - David Joseph Milam, 51, died July 6, 2020 in Chicago of a heart attack with no relation to COVID. He was born June 13, 1969 to Jack and Carolyn Milam in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1987. He was a graduate of Austin College with a degree in English and a Master's degree in Library Science from The University of Texas in Austin. Following graduation, he moved to Los Angeles and secured a job with Warner Brothers. During this time, he received his Microsoft Certification. Eventually he began his career with MRI(JFK) in Los Angeles. Later he was transferred to Chicago where he lived and worked for the last 8 years. David loved spending time with friends and family. He especially enjoyed travelling and eating special meals. Before he moved to Chicago, his adventurous spirit led him on a walkabout. He traveled from California through the south to Florida. He found Alabama to be completely charming and hoped to get back to the Alabama Coast someday. From there he traveled up through Eastern US where he found the Blue Ridge Mountains beautiful. Traveling through the Midwest he was able to spend time with his family. We all cautioned him to check the antifreeze and be careful through South Dakota and Wyoming as it was getting into winter months. He learned the importance of staying on main roads during a blizzard and decided to make his way back to California. He hoped to get to the Northwest on a future trip. After reflection on his trip, his takeaway was that he went backwards: spend summers up north and winters down south. He continued to love traveling and took the opportunities to travel with those he loved. He was looking forward to more trips with all his family. Eating was always an adventure with David. He used eating as a time to learn and grow. Not only did he want you to try a variety of cuisines, he would often order one of just about everything on the menu. We all had the opportunity to share and sample A LOT. There was often a lesson to learn about history or why a food was important. David was also a self-guided mixologist. Not only did he introduce his family to new foods, he always had a new cocktail for us to try. Most of us still have obscure ingredients in our house. He knew how to get people out of their comfort zones for sure, including eating chicken feet for Christmas. He is survived by his sister, Krista Milam (Jon) of York, PA; his brother Steven Milam (Ingeri) and nephew Tommy Milam and niece Beth Milam of Princeton, MN; aunt and uncle, Mary Schneider (Jim); cousins John Schneider(Meleah); and Mark Schneider (Emily); and Sarah Fiest (Brian) of Reinbeck, Iowa. He particularly loved spending time with his family including his niece and nephew (his monkeys) and all of his cousins who knew him as Picklehead. The family will have a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockport Center for the Arts. You may donate online at rockportartcenter.com/donate OR via mail Rockport Center for the Arts S Austin Street Rockport, Texas 78382 OR by Phone 361-729-5519 and email info@rockportartcenter.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (11)
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.