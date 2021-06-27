David Milan Benitez
VICTORIA — David M. Benitez went to be with the Lord June 23, 2021 at the age of 69. He was born August 9, 1951 in Victoria to the late Pedro and Olivia Benitez.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son David Benitez, Jr.; sisters Guadalupe Luna and Beatrice Cisneros and brothers Agapito, Felix, and Edwardo Benitez.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Juanita L. Benitez; son Jason L. (Sonja) Benitez; daughters Darlene Benitez (Anastacio) Arevalo and Joyce Eden Benitez (Luis) Reyes; brothers Peter, Juan, and Jose Benitez; sister Josephine Benitez;11 grandchildren David III, Eric, Savanna, Genero, Andrew, Jeremy, Ariane, Angelica, Alycia, Angel and Antonio and 12 great grandchildren.
David was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He was truly a family man and loved his grandchildren dearly. He attended House of Bread Church. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, bbqing, shopping on Amazon and mechanic work.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
