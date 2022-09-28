David Ogbourne
Monette
VICTORIA — We are never alone in our walk of life.
David Ogbourne Monette went to be with the Lord, September 20, 2022. David was born on August 1, 1929, the first of identical twin boys (David and John) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Arthur Gayle Monette and Laura Eloise Perre Monette.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Gayle and twin brother, John; the love of his life, Betty Jean Browne Monette (1989); his son, Benjamin Roe Monette (twin) (2016).
David is survived by his children, Glenn Arthur Monette (twin), Laura Elizabeth Monette, Betty Browne Murray, and Susan Renee (Craig) Marshall and daughter-in-law Frances Monette; grandchildren, James Allen Ewald, Pamela Younger, Alyssa Monette, Greg Monette, Kevin Ewald, Janelle Briggs, Bobby Hansen, Mason Marshall and Wyatt Marshall; great-grandchildren, Nick, Ethan, Adam, Willow, Hadlyn and Juniper.
David proudly served his country in the Korean War where he earned a Purple Heart. He loved his country so much he continued his service in the U. S. Army Reserve for 35 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. David worked for Union Gas Pipeline Company until retirement at which time he pursued his love of family, cars, pets and nightly walks in the neighborhood. He will always be remembered for his sense of quick witty humor.
Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., Friday, September 30, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Glass, Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:00AM. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2201 N. Main St. following the service. Pallbearers are James Allen Ewald, Kevin Ewald, Ethan Ewald, Greg Monette, Mason Marshall and Wyatt Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
