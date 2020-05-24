DAVID PADRON PORT LAVACA - David Padron, 65, of Port Lavaca passed away May 20, 2020. He was born October 24, 1954 in Kenedy to Arcadio M. and Juanita Padron. David was the most patient, selfless, and easy going person. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and his greatest love was his family - especially those grandchildren!! He was a member of the Jaycess and Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. David enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs and was the biggest CHS football fan. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Padron; sons, Brandon Padron (Mary) and Evan Padron (Amber); sisters, Mary Garza and Carmelita Guerra; brothers, Greg Padron (Yolanda) and Joe Padron (Rosie); and grandchildren, Ryan, Greyson, Abigail, Colette, and Lila. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home (40 people in the chapel at one time). Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (75 people allowed in church). Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Calhoun County Humane Society. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

