DAVID PARKER
VICTORIA — David Parker, 54, born in Olton, passed away on 11/18/2021 in Victoria.
A visitation was held from 4 pm-7 pm; Followed by Rosary at 7 pm on Thursday 12/09/2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main St. Victoria Tx 77901. (956)635-8199). Arrangements are by Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
David Parker was born in Olton, Texas, to Jim Parker and Silberia Sanchez on February 23, 1967.
David Parker is preceded in death by Silberia Sanchez (Mother) Jose Alfredo Sanchez (brother).
David is survived by
Guadalupe Lopez, sister
Mario Lucio, brother (Elizabeth Ramirez
Juan Lucio, brother (Jennifer Lucio)
Gloria Acosta, sister
Victor Lucio, brother (Nancy Lucio)
Nieces and Nephews
Erica Martinez
Ashley Martinez
Miguel Martinez
Nicole Garcia
Daniela Garcia
Juan Lucio Jr. (Halie)
Desmond Lucio (Angela)
Jasmine Lucio
Domonic Lucio
Damian Lucio
Daisy Ramos (Greg)
Mario Lucio 4th
Justin Lucio
Kimberly Lucio
Ivan Acosta Jr.
Araceli Acosta
Miguel Acosta
Victor Lucio Jr.
Josiah Lucio
Nicholas Lucio
Leilani Lucio
The family of David wishes to extend our sincere Thanks to Don Lupe-Licious and to all the family and friends who donated.
