DAVID PARKER
VICTORIA — David Parker, 54, born in Olton, passed away on 11/18/2021 in Victoria.
A visitation was held from 4 pm-7 pm; Followed by Rosary at 7 pm on Thursday 12/09/2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main St. Victoria Tx 77901. (956)635-8199). Arrangements are by Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
David Parker was born in Olton, Texas, to Jim Parker and Silberia Sanchez on February 23, 1967.
David Parker is preceded in death by Silberia Sanchez (Mother) Jose Alfredo Sanchez (brother).
David is survived by
Guadalupe Lopez, sister
Mario Lucio, brother (Elizabeth Ramirez
Juan Lucio, brother (Jennifer Lucio)
Gloria Acosta, sister
Victor Lucio, brother (Nancy Lucio)
Nieces and Nephews
Erica Martinez
Ashley Martinez
Miguel Martinez
Nicole Garcia
Daniela Garcia

Juan Lucio Jr. (Halie)
Desmond Lucio (Angela)
Jasmine Lucio
Domonic Lucio
Damian Lucio

Daisy Ramos (Greg)
Mario Lucio 4th
Justin Lucio
Kimberly Lucio

Ivan Acosta Jr.
Araceli Acosta
Miguel Acosta

Victor Lucio Jr.
Josiah Lucio
Nicholas Lucio
Leilani Lucio
The family of David wishes to extend our sincere Thanks to Don Lupe-Licious and to all the family and friends who donated.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.