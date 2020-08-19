David Ramirez
BLOOMINTON — David Ramirez 68, of Bloomington Tx. passed away August 15, 2020. He was born in Victoria Texas to the late Manuel and Margarita Ramirez. David is survived by his wife Margarita (Margie) Ramirez, daughters; Kimberly Garza, Mary Ramirez sisters; Mary Jane Canales (Arnold), Josie Garcia (Rene), and Rosie Mascorro, brothers; Manuel (Vickie), Oscar (Mary), Ernest (Anna), Ricky (Lynette) Ramirez along with 5 Grandchildren.
David is Proceeded in death by his parents, sister Minerva Ramirez and brothers Serfine and Johnny Ramirez. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Bloomington Tx. Thursday August 20, 2020 starting at 3pm with a Prayer Service starting at 7pm. Services will be held Friday August 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bloomington starting at 10am with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the Direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.

