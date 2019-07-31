DAVID P. REAGAN VICTORIA - David Peyton Reagan passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born November 2, 1930 in Charco, Texas to Cyrus and Rachel Leech Reagan. He attended Goliad schools and graduated from Goliad High School. He also attended Southwest College with a football scholarship until he enlisted in the United States Air Force. D.P. married Jo Beth Bego in 1951 and they raised a family of 4 children in Victoria and Port O'Connor, Texas. He worked at DuPont, and then owned Agro Air Conditioning, worked in the hay business and in the apartment business. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. D.P. enjoyed fishing, playing dominoes and hosting parties. D.P. was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Beth; brother, Tunnel Reagan; and his parents. He is survived by his brother, Charles Reagan of Pflugerville; children, David S. Reagan (Gloria), Sandra Dentler (Allen), Michael Reagan (Sally), and Dr. Julie Adams (Lance); grandchildren, Jason Dentler, Phillip Reagan, Alysha Behrends, Trey Reagan, Ty Reagan, Michelle Darnell, Rachele Gregory, and Tyler Reagan; five great-grandchildren, Devan, Tristin and Hayden Behrends, Charlotte Dentler, Hallie Darnell and Theodore Reagan; step-grandchildren, Aubrey and Kiernyn Orne-Adams, Taylor Cornwell (Zach), John Blackman (Blakely) and Joshua Blackman (Liz); and step-great grandchildren, Addie, Jade, Hadley, Johnny, Teagan, Ethin, Skyler, Marcus, Sophia, Joshua. He married and is survived by his wife, Ruth Z. Bailey and step-daughter, Jan Thompson. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Wade Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are his grandsons, Ty Reagan, Jason and Clinton Dentler, Trey and Tyler Reagan, and nephew, Bill Reagan. Honorary Pallbearers are Phillip Reagan, Tom Reagan and Gary Waitschies. Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
