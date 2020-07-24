DAVID EDMOND SHEFFIELD ROCKPORT - David Edmond Sheffield, 94, of Rockport, Texas passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctor's Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Woodville. Officiating will be Brother Alex Rawls. David was born February 4, 1926 to Abner Benton & Eliza Ann Ogden Sheffield in Woodville, Texas. He was a former resident of Victoria and had resided in Rockport for the past 20 years. He was retired President/CEO of First Victoria National Bank in Victoria. Following retirement, he served as a consultant with the American Bankers Association for many years. He had been an active member of the Rotary Club and had received the Paul Harris Fellow award. He was a part of the 12th Man Foundation at Texas A&M where he also served on the Texas A&M Research Foundation. He was an Honor Guard with the Ross Volunteers while attending Texas A&M University and was a U.S. Army World War II veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church Rockport and a fine Christian gentleman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abner & Eliza Sheffield; brother, Clyde Everett Sheffield; and nephew, Scott Sheffield Ray. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gwen VanHoy Sheffield of Rockport; son, Michael David Sheffield of San Antonio; daughter, Blythe Sheffield Carroll & husband, Ben, Jr. of San Antonio; sister, Rose Sheffield Ray of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Zachary Carroll and Finley Carroll. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.
