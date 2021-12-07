David William Drost
VICTORIA — David William Drost, age 81, passed away on November 28, 2021. He was the son of Fritz and Elsie Arnold Drost. He was born in Victoria and raised on the McFaddin Ranch in Victoria County. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose Morgenroth Drost; two sons Jeffrey T. Drost of Victoria and Steven M. Drost of Austin; grandchildren, Dobie Drost , Travis Drost, Riley Drost and Carter Drost ; sister-in-law Kay Newman of Houston; nieces Laura Ruthven (Perry) of Houston and Marilyn Baker of Alexandria, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Francis and Henry Morgenroth and brother-in-law, Bob Newman.
David graduated from St. Joseph High School, Victoria, TX in 1958 and the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1963 with a degree in physical therapy. Upon graduation, he was a staff therapist at Citizens Medical Center and later De Tar Hospital in Victoria. In 1971, he and Rose founded Victoria Physical Therapy, the first private physical therapy practice in Victoria, where he practiced his profession for over 50 years and she served as his office manager. Some of his fondest memories were those of his former patients and employees.
David was an active member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. For many years, he was an enthusiastic member of Rotary International having been named a Paul Harris twice. Christ Kitchen and St. Vincent de Paul were two of his favorite volunteer activities. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling with friends and family and was an avid reader. The real joy of his life was his family and many, many friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Maria Velasco and her office staff, Dr. Bruce Bauknight and MD Anderson Hospital’s many medical teams for the excellent care he received throughout his illness.
Services will held on Friday, December 10, at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 am. A private burial will follow later in the day at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Bruce Bauknight, Dr. Maria Velasco, Jim Sneddon, Ben Smith, Jack Price, Terry Smith, Dr. Ellwood Ernst, Don Pozzi, Winston Ledet, Gene Jeansonne, Monroe Rieger and Dr. Max Faykus.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, Hospice of South Texas or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
