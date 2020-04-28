,

DAVID PEREZ SR Victoria - David Perez Sr of Victoria passed away on Friday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by twin Justo Jr & brother Ralph Perez; 5 sons & numerous grandchildren. Cremation has been done, due to COVID-19 regulations. A service will will take place at a later time.

