Davis “Smokie” Schuenemann

The first 20 years of his life were spent on a 100-acre farm established by his Paternal Grandfather, Fred H. Schuenemann, and Maternal Grandmother, Meta Teiwes Schuenemann. Smokie attended elementary, junior high and high school in Nordheim ISD. During his lower elementary years, he participated in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts at Continental Camp, played Little League baseball (Nordheim Indians), coached by Edgar Klaevemann and Lindy Voelkel. As he entered Junior High, he became a member of the Nordheim Pirate Band, playing Coronet; played basketball and Pony League (Nordheim Braves) Baseball, coached by his dad. High School was more time consuming due to band, sports, and the Nordheim FFA. He graduated Nordheim ISD with Honors on May 29, 1970. Smokie continued his education at Bee County College, earning an Associate Degree in Animal Science, then transferred to Texas A&M in College Station. In 1974, he earned a BA in Animal Science complete with Teaching Certificate. He moved to Roma, Texas and taught for one year. Then, he took an AG Science teaching position in Nixon, Texas. After returning home, back to Nordheim, he was employed by the Nordheim Cooperative Gin. He entered the business world by purchasing the Schultz Grocery Store and renaming it Smokie’s General Store. He was a member of the Nordheim Fire Department and the Nordheim Shooting Club Smokie enjoyed cooking for others, he had two criteria: the food had to taste good, and there had better be plenty of it. He took great pleasure in watching his sons, grandchildren, nephews, and great nieces participate in stock shows and sporting events. He had many friends and acquaintances that listened to his stories.
Davis was preceded in death by: his parents, Winnie and Elgin Schuenemann, Maternal Grandparents, Davis Edward Swoap and Martha Elizabeth Vick Swoap of Kenedy, Paternal Grandparents, Fred H. and Meta Teiwes Schuenemann of Nordheim, Aunt Mabel Caroline Schuenemann of San Antonio. Also, Uncle Floyd and Aunt Velma Swoap of Kenedy. Davis is survived by: sons, Trevor (Teresa) Schuenemann, from Nordheim, and Kyle (Lacie) Schuenemann, from Poth; Grandchildren: Haydyn and Taydym of Nordheim/Runge, Ty and Peyton of Poth. One sister: Joyce Ann Schuenemann (Bernard) Warwas of Nordheim. His nephews and children are: Joseph (Johanna), Ellyn Iola and Aileen Marie Warwas; Franklyn (Gabby), Amzie Grace and Bryce Davis Warwas, all of Nordheim.
Serving as Pallbearers are: Joseph and Franklyn Warwas, Tracey Schendel, Jeff Sievers, Ryan Schuenemann, and Chris Ortiz.
Honorary Pallbearers are: grandchildren: Haydyn Renee, Taydym Sandy, Ty Davis, and Peyton Leann Schuenemann. Also, Bernard Warwas, Parker Schendel, Glenn Voelkel, Gary Butler, Ray Leister, Glenwood Willms, and his friends of the Tuesday Tuesday Social Club.
Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 2 pm Friday, June 9, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and plants, Memorials may be given to the Hospice of South Texas-Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria or donor’s choice.
