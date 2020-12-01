Davis”Dave” Stevens Drewett
EL CAMPO — Davis (Dave) Stevens Drewett, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1950, in Dallas, TX. He was raised in Jena, Louisiana, and graduated from Jena High School. He then attended Northeast Louisiana University and graduated with a degree in Economics and Finance.
While in college, Dave married the love of his life, Margie Frazier Drewett. After graduation, Dave and Margie moved to Odessa, TX where he worked for Tretolite. Soon after, he was transferred to El Campo, TX where he resided until his death. In 1989, he founded Dru-Chem, Inc. which sold oil field chemicals. Dave continued to work there until his death with his beloved employees.
Dave is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margie Frazier Drewett, children Michael Drewett of El Campo, and daughter Kristy Drewett Pavlicek and husband Jason of Columbus, TX. His grandchildren, which he adored greatly, Brittini Pavlicek, Tyler Pavlicek and wife Nina, Brandon Pavlicek, Nick Pavlicek and Ace Pavlicek. His mother, Mary Magdalynn Drewett, brother Tom Drewett and wife Marilyn all of Jena, LA and sister Sally Frazier, of Natchez, MS. Dave has one great grandchild, Blakely Pavlicek who had lunch dates with her Poppy to watch Paw Patrol. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dave was preceded into death by his father, T.N. Drewett, and sister, Sheryl Ann Smith.
If you had the pleasure of knowing Dave, you knew what kind of man he was. His motto in life was “It’s all about how you treat your fellow man.” Dave lived an extraordinary life
cherishing his family and most importantly, his grandchildren, who will miss him immeasurably. Although his wings were ready, our hearts were not.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Tyler Pavlicek, Brandon Pavlicek, Nick Pavlicek, Ace Pavlicek, and his “Big Poppy” buddies, Aaron Oppermann and Russell Menke. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Dru-Chem employees: Audrey Merta, Adam York, Brad Bennetsen, Dicky Frugia, Don Reed, Drew Southerland, Hank Fitzgerald, Jody Meismer, Kenny Michaelsen, Michael Feagin, Pat Meismer, and Tim York.
Memorial can be made to the Oilman’s Fishing Tournament, P.O. Box 1307 El Campo, TX, 77437 or the charity of your choice.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020,at 10:00 a.m. at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Squirrel involved in Ganado power outage (2)
- Letter: Donald Trump reminds me of Freddy (2)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- Opinion: Claims by President Donald Trump about issues with Dominion Voting machines (2)
- 30-foot Christmas tree to light up downtown Victoria (1)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.