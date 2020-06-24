DAWN CHERISE HAMILTON-BOURG FORMERLY OF LOLITA - Dawn was carried to her Heavenly Home on Easter April 12, 2020, at the age of 53. When Jesus took her hand and carried her to Heaven's Gate, to join the Angels awaiting her. She was brave and faithful until her last breath. She is now flying high with her new wings to join her family, friends and loved ones who went before her. Dawn is survived by her loving husband of twenty-five years; Paul Bourg of Haslet, Texas, a daughter; Christina Reed, a son; Christopher Bourg both of Ogden, Utah, three granddaughters, one grandson, her loving mother; Linda J. Hamilton of Lolita, Texas, two aunts, two uncles and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her father; Darvis D. Hamilton, maternal grandparents; James and Christina Highberg and paternal grandparents; John and Mary Jane Hamilton. Dawn was a graduate from Industrial High School, she also attended Texas Women's University at Denton, Texas and University of Houston at Victoria, Texas. She was employed by Southwestern Bell for fifteen years and was a Certified Medical Assistant and Billing Clerk. Dawn had many great qualities of which Christianity, family, and friends were her greatest. She was loving, giving, caring and so much more. Everything she did it was so unconditional from her heart expecting nothing in return; she delighted more in giving and bringing happiness to others. She spoke ill of no one and was a defender of her church, family, friends, and anyone who needed help. She was a host to many foreign exchange students from; Italy, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, and Brazil, learning as much from them as they did from her. She stayed in touch with her students and each mourn her loss. They referred to her as their American Mother. Dawn was as graceful in her illness as she was in saying her goodbye's, while still holding on to the faith until the Master said "Well don, good and faithful servant". Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating at church, therefore, there will be a private family service on Saturday at 10:00 am followed by a public graveside service at 11:00 am at Red Bluff Cemetery. Services entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home. 361-782-2152.
