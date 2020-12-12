Dawn Sandra Warzecha
VICTORIA — Dawn Sandra Warzecha, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born May 7, 1932 in Santa Maria, California and often said she got to Texas just as quick as she could. Dawn proudly served in the United States Army as a Cryptographer. After training in Camp Gordon, Georgia and service in the Pentagon, she was sent to 8th Army headquarters in Yokohama, Japan where she met her future husband, Anthony “Tony” Warzecha who was also a Cryptographer. They married in Yokohama, Japan on August 22, 1953 and honey-mooned at the base of Mount Fuji. In Civilian life, she was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3972, the American Legion Post 3, St. Michael’s Altar Society; DeWitt County Wildflower Association, as well as a board member for the Selective Service System. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Anthony “Tony” Warzecha; son, Michael Warzecha of Longmont, Colorado; grandson, Christopher Anthony Warzecha of Texas City and daughter-in-law, Blanca Warzecha of Texas City. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Matthew Warzecha. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 9:00 AM at St. Michaels Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 AM and Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 AM at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
