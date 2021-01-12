Deacon Jerome George Kotzur
VICTORIA — Deacon Jerome George Kotzur, of Victoria, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 8, 2021. Jerome was one of the 1.93 million people to date that have lost their lives to COVID-19. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, friend, devout Catholic, and deacon. Jerome never met a stranger, had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel like family, and would drop everything to help a family member or friend at a moment’s notice. His boisterous personality overtook every room he entered. Jerome meant everything to his family, and they meant everything to him.
Jerome was born on January 20, 1958 in Karnes City, Texas to the late Sixtus and Mary Ann Kotzur. He graduated from Stroman High School in 1976. After high school Jerome went on to graduate from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Among his proudest accomplishments was being a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 1980. Jerome married his high school sweetheart, Tammy, on June 21, 1980. They settled in Victoria, Texas where they started their family: welcoming daughter Keleigh in 1984, daughter Katie in 1986, son Kyle in 1990, and son Kurt in 1992. Jerome’s family was the most important thing in his life. He and Tammy raised their children to be just as feisty as their father, with their mother’s loving spirit. Jerome, Tammy, and their children have an incredible bond that transcends this life on earth and will last forever.
In 1980, Jerome joined Bumgardner, Morrison, & Company, where he would work for the next 40 years as a Certified Public Accountant and Financial Advisor. He became a partner in 1988 and served as the managing partner of his firm in his last years. His coworkers will remember him as a loving, caring, generous man who tried to make the job fun. Even with his tough love, his partners and employees knew that he loved them immensely. In addition to his accomplishments at his own firm, Jerome was involved in and served as the president of the Victoria Chapter of the Texas Society of CPAs. He was on the executive board of the Texas Society of CPAs for several years, also serving as the treasurer as well as receiving several other committee appointments.
Jerome was a proud Catholic, and remained involved in his church throughout his life. He served as a lector and Eucharistic minister for many years. In the time his four children attended Our Lady of Victory School, Jerome sat on the school board and the school advisory council, and served as the OLV festival chairman. He treasured his time in the OLV adult and teen ACTS ministry, organizing and attending multiple retreats over the years.
In Jerome’s youth he was a boy scout; and, when his sons became of age to participate, he also joined as an ardent volunteer. He was a constant participant in Cub Scouts and an integral part of the adult leadership for OLV Troop 364. In 2007 he received a DeLeon District Assistant Scoutmaster Award. As an assistant scoutmaster, he adjusted his personal schedule to attend nearly all campouts, including high adventure excursions with canoeing in Northern Tier Minnesota, whitewater rafting in West Virginia, and hiking in Philmont Ranch New Mexico.
As the proudest member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 1980- WHOOP, Jerome was active in the Victoria County A&M Club, including serving as president. He was an avid A&M football fan, and season ticket holder for over forty years. His tailgates were legendary. Selflessness is a word that many considered synonymous with Jerome, and his Aggie Tailgates highlighted this trait. The Kotzur Tailgate hosted alumni, students, family, and friends for many years and whether you went to just one or all, you’ll never forget those cherished memories.
In 2016, Jerome proudly became a grandfather to his first grandchild, Nathan James Mikeska. In 2019, his second grandchild, Clifford Ray West IV “River” was born. Jerome’s grandchildren were shining lights in his life. He and Tammy spent every free moment they could with their grandsons. Nathan loved playing with and having “movie night” with Grandpa, and for River he was a favorite nap buddy. Grandpa’s legacy of love will live on in his grandchildren forever.
On November 21, 2020, Jerome fulfilled a longtime dream when he was ordained a deacon of the Catholic Church. The same day, he was able to baptize his grandson River. Jerome was called to this religious vocation and looked forward to humbly serving our Lord and his church community.
Jerome is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tammy; daughter Keleigh and husband Cliff; daughter Katie and husband Bradley; son Kyle and wife Jackie; son Kurt and partner Greg. In addition to his wife and children, Jerome also leaves behind two of the great loves of his life: grandsons Nathan and River. Jerome is also survived by his sister Emma and husband Sammy, brother Eugene, his “adopted mom” Betty Mercer, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jerome’s devoted dog, Khloe, will miss him dearly.
Jerome was preceded in death by his father, Sixtus Kotzur, and his beloved mother, Mary Ann Kotzur.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral Mass will be private. The Funeral Mass will be concelebrated at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral by Father Dalton Ervin, Father Gary Janak, and Father Kirby Hlavaty at 10:00AM Tuesday, January 12, 2021, preceded by recitation of the rosary at 9:30AM. Pallbearers will be: Bill Infanger, Mike Nitschmann, Bruce Ryan, Deacon Rusty Theut, Michael E. Wenske, Michael P. Wenske. Honorary Pallbearers are: Eugene Kotzur, Shawn Lovorn and Dr. Kheim Vu. All are invited to view the livestream of the Rosary, Funeral Mass, and burial at ourladyofvictory.sermon.net The family will host a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe to do so.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Kheim Vu, who provided an extraordinary level of care to Jerome throughout his illness. The love and kindness he showed to Jerome and the entire Kotzur family will never be forgotten.
In remembrance of Jerome’s first sermon he delivered as a deacon, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic charitable organization that benefits the poor locally. Please make checks payable to the Our Lady of Victory Society of St. Vincent de Paul and mail to: Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Rectory Office 1309 E. Mesquite Ln Victoria, TX 77901. Donations can also be made online at www.osvonlinegiving.com/762/Home/NewQuickGive
Jerome’s family humbly asks that, in the honor of his memory, everyone follow all public health guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
