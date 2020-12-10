Dealma Steen
Burkholder
VICTORIA — Dealma Steen Burkholder, passed away on December 7, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born on September 29, 1939, in Alvord, Texas to the late Bessie & W.T. Steen. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church-Bloomington and John Wesley United Methodist Church-Victoria.
She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Burkholder Hawes (Chris Hawes); granddaughters Faith Hawes and Christa Pompa (TJ); nieces Linda Wofford Kolar (Jerome), Kathy Wofford McPeters, Michelle Steen Clore (Kevin) and Trina Steen Bradley (Brent); and nephew, James Rapp (Michelle). She is also survived by three great grandchildren: John Clyde Hawes, Everly and Aubrey Pompa, and many additional great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dealma is preceded in death by her husband John R. Burkholder, her daughter Rhoda Whatley (RW); sister Doretha Steen; brother Larry Steen; grandsons Cody Whatley and Richard Clyde Hawes.
Visitation (8:30-10:00 am) and funeral service (10:00 am) will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home in Victoria, immediately followed by interment at Crescent Valley Cemetery, with Pastor Carl Westbrook officiating.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
