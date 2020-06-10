Stagner, Dean

DEAN LEE STAGNER VICTORIA - Dean Lee Stagner, 80, passed away June 6, 2020. Visitation is at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on June 10, 2020 from 12 PM- 1:30 PM. Funeral Services are at 2:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Tim Williams officiating with guest speaker Victor Marshall.

