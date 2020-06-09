DEAN LEE STAGNER VICTORIA - Dean Lee Stagner, 80, passed away June 6, 2020. He was born May 21, 1940 on a farm 5 miles west of Orlando, Oklahoma to the late Cleo Marie and Vernon E. Stagner. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Linda Mae and 2 of his brothers, Lonny G. Stagner and Laile D. Stagner. Dean is survived by his daughters, Jeanne Marie Baker, Robin Lynn Brown and husband, Keith and son, Dake Vernon and wife, Pamela. Grandchildren, Laile Dean Stagner, Brandy Marie Chahar, Brett Vaughn Brown, Sarah Faye Baker and Braeden Keith Brown and one Brother, Gerald L. Stagner. Dean attended school in Ponca, City, Oklahoma and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1958, then attended Oklahoma State University for 3 semesters. In 1972, Dean met the love of his life, Linda Mae and on June 1, 1973 they were married by her father, the Reverend John D. Mayhew in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Dean went to work for Brown & Root, Inc. in 1974 for the Petrochem Construction Division and retired in 2005 with 31 years of service. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Victoria, Texas and the Mighty Men Bible Study Group and participated in many activities to serve the community after his retirement. He especially enjoyed playing golf, fishing and traveling with his wife Linda and absolutely loved spending time with his family. Dean wishes to be remembered as: A Good Christian, A Good Husband, A Good Father, A Good Grandfather, A Good Son, A Good Brother, A Good Uncle and A Good Friend. Visitation will be at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on June 10, 2020 from 12:00 PM- 1:30 PM. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Tim Williams officiating with guest speaker Victor Marshall. Pallbearers are Keith Brown, Brett Brown, Braeden Brown, Kenny Phillips, Yatin Chahar and Pat Janecek. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.