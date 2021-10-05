Dean Wade Harley
PORT LAVACA — Dean Wade Harley, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 27, 2021 in his hometown of Port Lavaca, Texas.
He was born on April 18, 1962 to the late Dorothy Ruth Harley and Howard Walter Harley in Newport, Rhode Island. Dean was hard worker who dedicated his life to helping others and saving lives as an Emergency Medical Technician for Calhoun County and Security for Inteplast Group. He used his background in emergencies services to respond quickly to anyone who needed his expertise.
Dean enjoyed saving lives and helping others. He would offer a helping hand to anyone at any time. He was a collector of many things and enjoyed antiquing for treasures with his beloved wife. He will fondly be remembered as the king of dad jokes and one liners.
Although he lived a less than average lifespan, Dean did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to travel, laughed and cracked jokes inappropriately at every chance, learned what he wanted to learn, fixed only what he wanted to fix and loved who he wanted to love.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 19 years, Mary Ann Harley; his two daughters, Savannah Harley and Dorothy Harley; his grandchildren, Jason Alan, Laila Marie, Zachary Dean and Hannah Sanchez; his brothers, David Harley, Darwin Harley, Douglas Harley and Russell Tate; his sisters, Jacqueline Nagle and Rhonda Tate-Durkop; and his beloved yorkie, Louie.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Ruth Harley; his father, Walter Howard Harley; and his sister, Tarji Johnston.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 1:00PM at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 2:00PM.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- GOP won't dare read the book "Peril." (5)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- Syndicated column: When America follows its better angels (2)
- Should the Battle for the Sword be revived? (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (2)
- VISD cancels #BOB21 social media competition between East and West (2)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 28 (1)
- Donald K Wehmeyer (1)
- Crossroads pharmacies struggle to fill vacant roles (1)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Fatal shooting at Victoria apartments occurred during home invasion, police say (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
Online Poll
Do you shop at the Victoria Farmers’ Market?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.