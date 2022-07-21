DeAnna Dell Williams
GOLIAD — DeAnna Williams, 81, of Goliad passed away Saturday (July 16, 2022) at home and took her final steps into eternity. We mourn the loss of our dear mother; however, we rejoice in the fact that she is now in the presence of her Lord and savior, Jesus.
DeAnna was born January 16, 1941, in Robstown, TX to Oscar and Dorothy Watkins who passed away when
DeAnna and her two brothers were young. She along with her brothers were adopted by their aunt & uncle L.D. & Freida Williams of Goliad, TX.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. DeAnna put God first in her life and served the Lord faithfully. She was a “Berean” as she did more than just accept what she was taught.
A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 23,2022 at the Goliad Church of Christ (2770 US 183 Goliad Tx 77963) at 11am to honor DeAnna’s memory.
Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.