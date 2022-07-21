DeAnna Dell Williams
GOLIAD — DeAnna Williams, 81, of Goliad passed away Saturday (July 16, 2022) at home and took her final steps into eternity. We mourn the loss of our dear mother; however, we rejoice in the fact that she is now in the presence of her Lord and savior, Jesus.
DeAnna was born January 16, 1941, in Robstown, TX to Oscar and Dorothy Watkins who passed away when
DeAnna and her two brothers were young. She along with her brothers were adopted by their aunt & uncle L.D. & Freida Williams of Goliad, TX.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. DeAnna put God first in her life and served the Lord faithfully. She was a “Berean” as she did more than just accept what she was taught.
A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 23,2022 at the Goliad Church of Christ (2770 US 183 Goliad Tx 77963) at 11am to honor DeAnna’s memory.
Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
