Deanna Lee Stenger
VICTORIA — DEANNA L. STENGER passed away on September 09, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Deanna was born on December 12, 1943 in McAllen, Texas to Walter Wallace and Margaret Schmidt Wallace.
Deanna worked at DeTar Hospital for 7+ years in Victoria, Texas; and taught LVN school for UHV in Cuero, Texas for 17+ years. She also worked at Lava Nursing Home as weekend RN.
Deanna has 1 brother and 3 sisters Walter Edwin Wallace, Sandra Wallace Herman, Patricia Mae Wallace Latas, and Betty Ray Wallace Dibrell. Deanna married Frank J Stenger on October 01, 1981.
She is survived by her husband Frank Stenger, her brother Walter Wallace, and her sisters Sandra Herman, Patricia Latas, and Betty Dibrell.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, 202 Stanly, Victoria, TX 77901. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
