Deanna Lee Wallace Stenger
VICTORIA — DEANNA L. STENGER passed away on September 09, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Deanna was born on December 12, 1943 in McAllen, Texas to Walter Wallace and Margaret Schmidt Wallace. Deanna worked at DeTar Hospital for 7+ years in Victoria, Texas; and taught LVN school for UHV in Cuero, Texas for 17+ years. She also worked at Lava Nursing Home as weekend RN.
Deanna has 1 brother and 3 sisters Walter Edwin Wallace, Sandra Wallace Herman, Patricia Mae Wallace Latas, and Betty Ray Wallace Dibrell. Deanna married Frank J Stenger on October 01, 1981.
She is survived by her husband Frank Stenger, her brother Walter Wallace, and her sisters Sandra Herman, Patricia Latas, and Betty Dibrell.
Memorial services to be held at a later date. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.