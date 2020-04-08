Dearman, Allan

ALLAN BOYD DEARMAN VICTORIA - Allan Dearman, 79, went to be with the Lord April 3, 2020. He was born in Victoria, Texas July 12, 1940 to the late Jimmy J. and Laura P. Dearman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Johnny Dearman. He is survived by his brothers Alvin (Betty) Dearman, Alton Dearman and Jimmie (Joy) Dearman; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of loving friends. Allan was a loving brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by his family and friends. I will miss my friend. There are no services planned at this time. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

