Dewitt County

WOLF, DOROTHY, 84, of Cuero, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275- 2343.

Jackson County

SMITHWICK, FRANCISCO “Frank”, 65, of Ganado, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771- 2120.

