ADAM R. ROSALES
VICTORIA — Adam R. Rosales, 74, of Victoria went to be with Lord on Tuesday August 3, 2021 while at home with his wife and daughter by his side. Adam was born in Kingsville on April 27, 1947 to the late Manuel R. Rosales and Rosa Rangel.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Maria E. Cavazos and brothers, Manuel R. Rosales Jr. Ernest R. Rosales and Ruben Rosales.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Paula H. Rosales, daughters, Michelle R. Moreno (John), Valerie A. Rosales (Lupe), sons, Adam P. Rosales, Paul T. Rosales, grandchildren, Eileen N. Moreno, Kiana M. Canales, Damian Cano and great-grandchildren, Sebastian C. Liserio Jr, Ariel Rene Canales, Bailey Canales and Dean Hunter Canales and brothers Toribio R. Rosales (Lucy) and Jose Angel Rosales (Susie).
Adam was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 where he was stationed at Fort Polk Louisiana and served in the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed family gatherings, spending an evening out or watching a Dallas Cowboys game. His family was the most important thing to him. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their daddy will forever be in their hearts.
Honoring Adam as pallbearers were Damian Cano, Martin De La Garza, Joe Rosales Jr. Sebastian C. Liserio, Lupe Cano, John R. Moreno with honorary pallbearers, Sebastian C. Liserio Jr, Dean Hunter Canales, Eileen N. Moreno, Ariel R. Canales, Kiana M. Canales, Bailey A. Canales, Toribio R. Rosales, Jose Angel Rosales Paul Thomas Rosales, Adam Paul Rosales, Michelle Moreno, Valerie A. Rosales, Paula Rosales, DAVA Auxiliary and his numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the Veteran’s Affairs, Dr Van Metre, Dr. Holt, Dr. George, Dr. Cody Crimson, as well as the staffs of Post Acute Medical Center, Citizens Hospital, and Kindred at Home Nurses.
Daddy will forever be in our hearts.

