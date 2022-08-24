Agnes Stepanski Sturm
YORKTOWN — Agnes Stepanski Sturm, 79, passed away July 23, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown. Burial of Cremains will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Finch Funeral Chapel-Yorktown 361 564-2277. Please sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
