Agnes Victoria “Vickie” Doelitsch
EDNA — The family of Vickie will be honoring her on Monday, June 6, 2022. Visitation from 9:am to 10:am with Rosary being recited at 9:30 am at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Greg Korenek officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Yoakum. Services under the guidance of Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
