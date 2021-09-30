Triska funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
Albert G. Perez, Jr.
EL CAMPO — Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 30, 3021 at 2:00PM at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
