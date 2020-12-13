Alfreda Viola John
YORKTOWN — Alfreda Viola John, 99, of Yorktown passed away Thurs. Dec. 3, 2020. Visitation was Fri. Dec. 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Massey Funeral Home. Interment will be 11 am Wed. Dec. 16, 2020 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (2)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average surges to record high despite gloom and doom predictions (3)
- Holiday shoppers hit Victoria stores to take part in giveaway, support local businesses (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.