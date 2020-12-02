Alfredo Rodriguez
VICTORIA — Alfredo Rodriguez 68 of Victoria, Texas passed away on November 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on December 2, 2020 from 4-8p.m. with a rosary recited at 7p.m at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. A funeral Mass will be held on December 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 1p.m. with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
