Alice Carreon
WACO — Alice Carreon of Waco, formerly of Ganado, at the age of 69, earned her Heavenly Wings on July 1, 2022. There will be a service beginning with 9:am visitation, 9:30 Rosary, and 10:am Mass at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Greg officiating, on Friday, July 8, 2022. Services under the guidance of Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
