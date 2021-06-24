Alice Childress
VICTORIA — Alice Children, 67, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2021. Visitation will be at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at First English Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m. with graveside immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
