Alice Innocenti Zeplin
VICTORIA — Alice Innocenti Zeplin, 90 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Visitation 4pm to 7pm, Sunday, November 28th rosary at 6PM at Grace Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at 1PM, Monday, November 29th at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
