Alvin Charles
Kohlleffel
HALLETTSVILLE — Alvin Charles Kohlleffel, 92; Funeral services: 2 pm, Friday, May 6, 2022, at Kubena Funeral Home in Hallettsville; Visitation starting at 12 Noon. Officiant: Pastor Jared Stillions. Burial: Old Kinkler Cemetery. Memorials (In lieu of flowers): Old Kinkler Cemetery Association or Donor’s Choice. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
